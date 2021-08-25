Ike Ugbo is no longer a Chelsea player after completing a four-year move to Belgian side Genk this summer

The 22-year-old spent last term on loan at Cercle Brugge and he scored an average of one goal in two games

Ugbo grew through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and was part of the squad that won back-to-back FA Youth Cups

Belgian topflight side KRC Genk have completed the signing of Chelsea forward Ike Ugbo on a four-year deal worth €3.50 million this summer.

The move will help the 22-year-old forward who spent last season on loan at Cercle Brugge - scoring 17 goals in 34 games.

Ugbo will now hope to build on the success he made in Belgium last campaign with this permanent move.

Ike Ugbo during one of Chelsea's preseason games against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on July 27, 2021 Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth

The transfer will also afford the youngster the opportunity to feature in the Europa League this season while also campaigning in the Jupiler Pro League.

He is one of the products of the Blues' academy - making his Under-18s debut in 2014/15 after which he became a regular for them and our development squad over a period of two seasons.

The English star of Nigerian descent played an important role in Chelsea's back-to-back FA Youth Cup triumphs - scoring 10 times in that competition en route to lifting the trophy in 2016/17.

He spent time on loan at Barnsley, MK Dons, Scunthorpe United, and Roda JC in the Netherlands before last season’s move to Cercle Brugge as reported on the club's official website.

Although he never played any competitive game for the Premier League club, he was however involved in their preseason preparations earlier this month.

