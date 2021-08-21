Arteta agreed with Kagame that the Gunner should not tolerate mediocrity

Kagame led calls for changes online after Arsenal suffered defeat in their opening Premier League game against Brentford

While addressing Kagame’s sentiments, Arteta also slammed critics who he suggested were trying to “bury” him

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has responded to the scathing criticism from Rwanda President Paul Kagame.

Mikel Arteta has responded to scathing criticism from the president of Rwanda.

Source: Getty Images

Kagame as reported, went on a rare rant on social media on Friday, August 13 after the Gunners lost their opening league game to newly-promoted Brentford.

“We just must NOT excuse or Accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win win. So that when we lose....it was not to be expected! I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it!!!” Kagame had posted in a series of explosive tweets.

It is kind to note that Rwanda is one of Arsenal’s partners, and the ‘Visit Rwanda’ logo is usually very visible on the sleeves of Arsenal player’s shirts.

Arteta was asked to respond to Kagame’s criticism and the gaffer agreed with the President that mediocrity should not be tolerated.

“I agree that Arsenal should not accept mediocrity,” said Arteta. “I totally agree with that.” he said as quoted by Daily Mail.

The gaffer was also asked about Arsenal’s difficult fixtures ahead which include games against Chelsea and Manchester City, and the Spaniard was quick to make a point about the negativity he was constantly receiving.

Rwanda President Paul Kagame is an ardent Arsenal fan.

Source: UGC

“You have to play 38 games against every team across the season,” he added.

“It’s the perception, the pressure and again the negativity. I just want people that are constructive around me.

“I know people have intentions to bury us, to try to criticise us. We’re not interested in that. We have a lot of positives a lot of energy, a lot of new energy that is coming up. My full focus is on that and finding a way to beat Chelsea, because we can, because we’ve done it.”

Arsenal have been the busiest of all English top flight teams in the transfer window, with their latest additions being Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United.

While Odegaard is certain to miss the clash against Chelsea on Sunday, August 22, Ramsdale is eligible to make a debut, with pressure piling on Arteta to turn Arsenal’s fortunes around.

