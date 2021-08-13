Chelsea stand a chance to win the Premier League title this season with the arrival of Romelu Lukaku

Former Blues star Ashley Cole claims the Belgian striker will give the Stamford Bridge side an edge

Lukaku re-joined Chelsea for £98m and he is now EPL's second most expensive player after Jack Grealish

Ashley Cole is confident Chelsea will contend favourably for the Premier League in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Blues recently concluded the signing of former striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in a deal valued at around £98 million.

Having failed to win the English topflight trophy since the 2016-17 season, the former England international believes the arrival of the Belgian forward could be the key to their title success.

Romelu Lukaku training with Inter Milan mates. Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter

Source: Getty Images

Cole insisted that his former club can give both Manchester City and Liverpool a run for their money having emerged champions in the last four campaigns.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The 40-year-old Englishman was quoted by Daily Mail quoting Sportsmail after the Stamford Bridge dwellers made the audacious signing.

What Ashley Cole said about Lukaku's arrival

"I think bringing in someone like Lukaku who can score every type of goal means Chelsea now will be favourites."

"Tuchel probably reflected on last season and maybe found little reasons for why they fell short and it was maybe not converting chances in big games and big moments.

"Lukaku was probably maybe the missing link last season. That's where they maybe fell a little bit short in terms of converting opportunities and chances they created.

"So having someone like that now, hopefully, he'll get many goals, but then he will be occupying defences and then we'll start to get the best out of the other young players and Timo Werner and Kai Havertz."

Why Lukaku must be respected as must as Ronaldo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Premier League legend Joe Cole has insisted that Chelsea's new signing Romelu Lukaku deserves the same respect as both Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

The Belgian attacker recently completed a £98 million move to rejoin the Stamford Bridge dwellers from Inter Milan.

Lukaku played a crucial role in helping his immediate former club emerge Italian League champions last campaign.

Source: Legit