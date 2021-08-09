Lionel Messi has left Spanish giants Barcelona and he is expected to move to Paris Saint-Germain this month

The Argentina international spoke with the press on Sunday, August 8, where he explained that he wanted to stay

His former teammate at Barcelona Luis Suarez visited him in his house later on Sunday to say goodbye

Luis Suarez who is currently on the books of Atletico Madrid has traveled to Barcelona to say farewell to his friend and former teammate Lionel Messi who has left Barcelona.

On Sunday, August 8, Lionel Messi broke down into tears while having a press conference where he made it clear to fans and lovers of Barcelona that he never wanted to leave the Catalans.

Lionel Messi's departure at Barcelona brings to an end his glorious football career at rhe Nou Camp where he has won all titles any player can ever dream of winning.

To crown it all, Lionel Messi helped his country to win the 2021 Copa America title beating Brazil in the final thanks to goal from Angel Di Maria.

According to the report on Espana, Luis Suarez decided to take his family to Lionel Messi's house where they greeted the Argentine and wished him good-luck.

Lionel Messi and Suarez struck up a close friendship during their time together at Camp Nou, as did their families.

And it was smiles all-round as the two families shared a picture and, no doubt, a toast or two to all the good memories in Catalonia.

Joining Barcelona from Liverpool in 2014, Luis Suarez played 191 games netting 147 goals before moving to Atletico Madrid where he won the Spanish La Liga title last season.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cesc Fabregas delivered a touching tribute for Lionel Messi disclosing how he first met the Argentine footballer during their days at the La Masia Academy before they graduated and become world stars.

It is no longer a news that Lionel Messi has left Spanish giants Barcelona after 21 years even though many fans are still battling to come to terms about the latest development.

Lionel Messi actually wanted to remain at the Camp Nou and even agreed to take lower salary,but the Catalans were unable to register their legend for the coming League season.

And as things stand presently, Lionel Messi is expected to be on his way to French giants Paris Saint-Germain where he would be the highest paid player in the world.

