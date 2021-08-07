Victor Nsofor who had 48 caps and scored 12 goals for the Super Eagles of Nigeria has splashed huge cash on a luxury ride

The 34-year-old former Nigerian international has acquired one of the Ford Mustang GT500SE 800+ HP

He sent his Instagram followers buzzing when he posted a picture of himself in the ride along with a friend

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Former Nigerian international Victor Nsofor has bought one of the $101,490 (about N42million) worth Ford Mustang GT500SE 800+ HP which was unveiled by Shelby American last year.

The supercar was upgraded to GT500s with over 800 horsepower and the company stated that only 100 of it will be manufactured.

The model of this car was initially fitted with 760 horsepower, but some power-hungry car lovers feel that won't be enough.

According to carandriver, upgrading this luxury ride costs an additional $29,995 (about N12.3million) on top of the GT500's and that is what Nsofor has just done. He wrote on Instagram:

“800 Horse Power.”

The 34-year-old who scored 12 goals for Nigeria in 48 appearances has taken to social media to flaunt his new purchase.

The car can reach a top speed of 290 kilometers per hour as it is one of the new breed of supercars that actually make the straightaways a thrill.

A statement on the car added:

“To squeeze an additional 40-plus horsepower from the GT500's supercharged 5.2-liter V-8, Shelby American equipped a smaller supercharger pulley and an uprated heat exchanger and intercooler, and it runs on 93-octane pump gas.”

Victor Nsofor shows off his new ride. Photo: victorobinna_official

Source: Instagram

Aguero buys Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Meanwhile, new Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has spent a staggering £426,000 (about N250million) on a new electric Ferrari.

The Argentinian makes his arrival at the Spanish club by launching a new Ferrari SF90 Stradale, adding to his impressive car collection.

It is the first hybrid car to be released by Ferrari and the former Manchester City striker has added it to his collection.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale has 1 petrol engine on offer which is about 3990 cc . It is available with the automatic transmission according to cardekho.com.

The ride is a 2 seater and has length of 4710mm, width of 1972mm and a wheelbase of 2650mm.

Mayweather flaunts his exotic garage

Legit.ng earlier reported that retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather has taken to Instagram to show off his exotic cars, boasting he has well over 100 of them.

Mayweather in the clip, took fans in a tour of one of his garages where he parked exotic cars including 8 Ferraris, 7 Rolls Royce cars, Lamborghini and a host of others.

The 44-year-old is popularly known as 'Money' and rightly so, for his net worth stands at a shocking $450 million in 2021 according to wealthygorrilla.com.

Source: Legit