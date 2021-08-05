Lionel Messi will depart Catalan club Barcelona according to a blockbuster statement by the club on Thursday, August 5

The Argentine scored a total of 672 goals for Barcelona first team having made a total of 520 appearances

Messi spent a total of 18 years at the club winning 4 Champions League titles, 10 La Liga titles, 7 Copa Del Rey tophies amongst others

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lionel Messi is finally saying goodbye to Spanish club Barcelona after the Catalan giants released a statement

The 34-year-old superstar's contract ended in June and he had agreed to extend his deal with the Spanish La Liga outfit

Reports by FC Barcelona say "Messi is not staying", meaning he leaves the club having spent a staggering 18 years.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner won several titles with the club including 4 Champions League titles, 10 La Liga titles, 7 Copa Del Rey tophies amongst others.

The Barcelona statement said:

"Despite having reached an agreement between Barcelona and Leo Messi and with the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, it will not be possible to formalize due to economic and structural obstacles (Spanish LaLiga regulations).

"Faced with this situation, Lionel Messi will not continue to be linked to Barcelona. The two parties deeply regret that the wishes of both the player and the Club cannot finally be fulfilled.

"Barça wants to thank with all the heart the player's contribution to the aggrandizement of the institution and wishes him the best in his personal and professional life.”

Source: Legit.ng