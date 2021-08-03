Mario Balotelli who is an Italian footballer has landed in Turkey where he will play next season for Adana

The fans of the Turkish side were in joyous momentum following his arrival and they stormed the airport to welcome him

Balotelli is no doubt one of the best strikers in the world considering his achievement in the Premier League and Italy

Mario Balotelli has been mobbed by hundreds of fans after the Italian footballer landed in Turkey where he will play for Süper Lig club Adana Demirspor in the coming League season.

The Italian who had played for Liverpool and Manchester City completed a surprise move for the Turkish side and signed a three-year contract with them.

According to the report on UK Sun, Mario Balotelli arrived Turkey on Sunday night, August 1, and fans were already on ground to welcome the super striker.

The excited supporters, many of whom weren't wearing masks, sung at the top of their voices as drums were being played in the background.

Balotelli who was accompanied by his brother Enock eventually made his way into the vehicle even as fans were still following the movement of the ride.

Last season, Balotelli played at Italian Serie B side Monza where he spent seven months featuring in 12 games and netting five goals.

When Mario was at Inter Milan, he won the Serie A title three times and also the Champions League before he departed for the Premier League.

And at Manchester City, Mario Balotelli won the Premier League title and the FA Cup with the Etihad landlords.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Marco Materazzi came out to disclose that despite the fact that he is a very good friend of Italian striker Mario Balotelli, the player once received good beating from him.

It was gathered that the incident occurred during a Champions League semi-final involving Inter Milan and Barcelona where the Italian side defeated their visitors 3-1 at the San Siro.

Balotelli was just 19 at that time and he failed to impress having come off the bench late on and then after the game, he appeared to have insulted the club fans.

The teenager hurled the club shirt on the floor in a fit of petulance after the game which provoked uproar and his no-nonsense colleague Materazzi ensured the youngster learned his lesson.

