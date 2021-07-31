Enoch Adegoke qualifies for the semi-final of the men's 100m at the Tokyo 2020 after winning his heat in style

The Nigerian champion beat world's fastest man, USA’s Trayvon Brommel in his heat

Adegoke will be joined in the semis by his compatriot Ushoritse Itshekiri who also qualified by finishing third in his heat

Reigning Nigerian champion Enoch Adegoke qualified for the semi-final of the men's 100m at the Tokyo 2020 after racing to a personal best of 9.98 seconds in his first-round heat.

Adegoke did not only join the exclusive club of sub-10 seconds runners Nigeria have produced, but he also defeated the fastest man in the world this year and seventh fastest of all-time, USA’s Trayvon Brommel in the process.

Nigeria's Enoch Adegoke wins the men's 100m heats at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP

The 21-year-old also beat Asian record holder, Femi Ogunode, and British star, Zharnel Hughes in the race.

Also through to the semifinal is Ushoritse Itshekiri who placed third in his first-round heat while Nigeria’s third athlete in the event, Divine Oduduru was disqualified for a false start.

Ahead of the semifinal, Adegoke has been drawn against the same athletes he defeated, Brommel, Nigeria-born Qatari, Femi Ogunode and Britain’s Zhana Hughes while Itshekiri will run in the first semifinal.

Both Nigerians will be looking to qualify for the final of the event.

Adegoke is now the 11th Nigerian in history to go under 10 seconds and the 10th joint-fastest Nigerian in history. He is currently the fastest man in Nigeria

