Cristiano Ronaldo recently bought a new mansion in Lisbon and thereafter built a terrace on the roof

Neighbor were not comfortable with the terrace and reported Cristiano Ronaldo to the land and property authorities

They however ordered the former Real Madrid and Juventus star to bring down the terrace in the next 14 days

Cristiano Ronaldo who currently plays for Italian giants Juventus has been given two weeks to take down the illegal terrace that was built on his property in his mansion in Lisbon.

The Portugal international is one of the richest players in the world and has acquired so many properties for himself thanks to the game of football.

Days back, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner bought a new mansion which is rated as the best house in the city of Lisbon and has swimming pool, gym, spa and movie theater.

But according to the report on ronaldo, the Portugal international decided to have a terrace on the roof and he was reported to the authorities by his neighbors.

The report added that Cristiano Ronaldo was then told to remove the terrace on the roof of his building so as not to face legal battles.

As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo has no other choice than to adhere to instructions even though he can later apply for a permit 30 days later.

Ronaldo and his teammates have resumed training in Italy ahead of the start of the 2021/22 Italian Serie A season.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo shut down all speculations linking him with a move to Paris Saint Germain this transfer window after re-joining his Juventus teammates in training on Monday, July 26.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently concluded his summer holiday in Spain with his family after winning Euro 2020 highest goalscorer award.

He scored five goals and one assist in four games in the competition despite crashing out at the last-16 stage earlier this month.

The 36-year-old arrived in Turin over the weekend and was seen walking into the training complex in Continassa earlier this morning - with a number of fans waiting to receive him.

Some of the supporters also got autographs while others took selfies with the five-time Champions League winner who covered his face with a mask due to the COVID-19 scare.

