Erling Haaland has explained that he can't wait to see Jadon Sancho shinning for Manchester United

This comes after the England international left Dortmund for a move to the Old Trafford landlords

As things stand, Manchester United might be forced to sell French striker Anthony Martial this summer

Erling Haaland has congratulated his former teammate Jadon Sancho after sealing dream move to Premier League giants Manchester United urging the Englishman to shine at Old Trafford.

After their failure to land any major trophy last season, Manchester United chiefs decided to support Ole Solskjaer so as to fight for honours in the coming Premier League season.

Last term, Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland were both impressive for Dortmund in the German Bundesliga even though they did not win the League title.

Erling Haaland and Sancho in action. Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Mirror UK, Erling Haaland explained that he is happy for Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United adding that he can't wait to see him shinning.

Erling Haaland's reaction

"Good luck on your next journey bro, we had some good times together! Can’t wait to see you shine.''

Jadon Sancho also expressed happiness for his move to Manchester United claiming that he wants to help the Red Devils win titles next term.

Jadon Sancho's reaction

"I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day.

"The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Jadon Sancho stated clearly that he is modelling his game around Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney after completing a dream move to Premier League side Manchester United.

The duo of Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo were superb during their days at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson winning the Premier League and Champions League.

In the last four years, Manchester United have not won any trophy and Jadon Sancho is positive on helping the Old Trafford landlords to land silverware in the coming season.

The England international explained that he used to watch Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo closely years back.

Manager of the Red Devils Ole Solskjaer is trying to build a strong team ahead of their campaign in the coming Premier League season.

