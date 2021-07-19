Lionel Messi and his teammates at the Argentina national team recently beat Brazil to win the 2021 Copa America title

Angel Di Maria was the hero as he scored the only goal that condemned Brazil to a defeat at the Maracana stadium

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman claimed that Lionel Messi tried at the tournament and should win the Ballon d'Or

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ronald Koeman who is the manager of Spanish giants Barcelona has stated clearly that Argentina international Lionel Messi is the favorite to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

Lionel Messi who has won the award six times before is currently spending time with his family having lifted the 2021 Copa America tittle with the Argentina national team.

Argentina defeated Brazil in the final of the Copa America in which Angel Di Maria scored the goal that gave Lionel Messi his first title with his country.

Lionel Messi in action for the Argentine national team. Photo by CARL DE SOUZA

Source: Getty Images

For now, Lionel Messi is out of contract at Barcelona and the Catalan chiefs are trying all their best to make sure that the Argentine sign another deal.

There are reports that Barcelona eggheads have offered Lionel Messi five-year deal for him to finish his football career at the Nou Camp.

According to the report on GOAL, Ronald Koeman praised Lionel Messi and tipped him to win the Ballon d'Or award later this year.

Ronald Koeman's comment

“He is vitally important for what he brings to the team, he’s the captain and an example goalscoring has been brilliant despite a difficult start.

"He has shown time and again he is the best in the world. I know how much he wanted to win the Copa América and he has done it at last.

"Messi is the prime candidate for the Ballon d’Or after a great season and, for me, he is the favourite.”

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Argentina international Mario Kempes stated emphatically that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi can never be like Diego Maradona even if he should win four World Cup titles.

During his active playing time for clubs and country, Diego Maradona was one of the best strikers then considering the goals he scored and his attacking styles of football.

Diego Maradona was also instrumental in helping Argentina to win their last World Cup title as he played 91 games for his country netting 34 goals before re retired.

Mario Kempes who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1978 explained that there is nothing Lionel Messi can do to be greater than Diego Maradona.

Source: Legit.ng