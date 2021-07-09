Zinedine Zidane lit up the 2006 FIFA World Cup hosted by Germany but he ended the tournament on a shocking note

The France midfielder headbutted Italy’s Marco Materazzi in the final of the tournament and was consequently sent off

A bronze statue of the incident which was created by Algerian artiste Abdel Abdessemed has been purchased by Qatar officials

The 2006 World Cup final witnessed one of the most shocking, but, iconic moments in the history of football after France legend Zinedine Zidane delivered a headbutt into the chest of Italy’s Marco Materazzi.

Zidane was consequently sent off in the encounter and to commemorate the incident, Algerian artist Abdel Abdessemed constructed a giant bronze statue.

The sensational piece is named "Coup de Tete," which translates all too simply as "headbutt."

And after 15 years of the event, Bleacher Report are claiming that the 16-feet tall piece has been acquired by the Qatar Museum Authority (QMA).

And according to Yahoo!'s Dirty Tackle blog, the QMA's director of art Jean Paul Engelen said in an interview with the Doha News.

He said:

“It’s an impressive piece. It’s a huge sculpture, and it’s done in the same style as Greek Mythological statues, but this glorifies human defects instead.

It shows that although we sometimes treat footballers like gods, they’re not—they’re just human beings.”

