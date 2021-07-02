France were sent out of the 2020 EURO championship in the knockout stages by Switzerland who won on penalties

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe missed the decisive penalty that sent the world champions out of EURO 2020

Jose Mourinho has however took a swipe at Paul Pogba for not been able to save France against Switzerland

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Paul Pogba has been slammed by his former boss at Manchester United Jose Mourinho who was not impressed with France's elimination at the EURO 2020 championship.

France who were tipped as the favourites to win the EURO 2020 title were knocked out of the competition by France in the round of 16 in what was a painful defeat for the French fans.

Although France conceded the first goal in the encounter, but the came back strong to restore parity and also went 3-1 ahead before problem broke out before the game ended.

Paul Pogba in action for France at EURO 2020. Photo by Marcio Machado

Source: Getty Images

Swiss players came back stronger and scored two more goals which forced the game to penalties before France lost the tie with Kylian Mbappe missing the decisive penalty.

According to the report on Mirror UK, Jose Mourinho was not impressed with how Paul Pogba and his other teammates celebrated their third goal claiming that they lost focus.

“France started the game against Switzerland badly, they recovered in a fantastic way - showing the immense talent they had.

“But when I saw the way they were celebrating the third goal, I didn’t like it.

“I had the feeling that these guys were already celebrating the Eiffel Tower - dancing here, dancing there. I don’t know which dance they did, but they did a couple of different dances.

“With 20 minutes to go the game was not over so I think the way they approached the last part of the game was not the best.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Paul Pogba was at the center of criticisms after France crashed out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16 following their loss to Switzerland.

The French side had a bad game until Hugo Lloris saved a penalty and they got into gear to score two goals in four minutes.

Pogba then scored the goal of the match as Les Bleus were up by 3-1 but looked ordinary in the last 15 minutes of the games as the Swiss side came back.

The Man United midfielder was responsible for the 91st-minute equalizer after losing possession of the ball in the midfield as Switzerland sent the match into extra time before winning on penalties.

Pogba and Adrien Rabiot were involved in a heated exchange as well as with Raphael Varane and Benjamin Pavard.

Source: Legit