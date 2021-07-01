Edinson Cavani is on the radar of Jose Mourinho, as the new manager at Italian side Roma wants the Uruguayan

Reports have it that Mourinho who is desperate in bolstering his squad ahead of next season now wants the Uruguayan

Cavani who recently renewed his contract at with United is also ready to move if proper offer is made for his services

Manager of Italian side AS Roma Jose Mourinho is considering bringing Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani to the Serie A club, Sport Skeeda reports.

The ex-United manager is desperate in bolstering his squad for the forthcoming season and has identified Cavani as one of his prospects.

According to Calciomercato Show on CMIT TV, Cavani has a 'basic agreement' with Roma and the Uruguayan is reportedly open to moving back to Serie A if the Red Devils are willing to sell him.

Edinson Cavani wanted at Roma. Photo: Aleksandra Szmigiel

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that former Chelsea manager Mourinho has always admired Cavani, but he has never managed to sign him to his club.

The Portuguese manager reportedly tried to bring Cavani to Real Madrid and Chelsea, but a move never materialized.

Cavani was offered a one-year extension by Manchester United after an impressive 2020-21 season.

The Uruguayan signed the deal last month and revealed that he had decided to stay at Old Trafford despite interest from other clubs.

Cavani expecting another child

The Uruguayan and partner Jocelyn Burgardt are expecting their second child and want to name him Silvestre, The Sun reports.

He has two boys Bautista and Lucas from his relationship with former wife and childhood sweetheart Maria Soledad Cabris.

However, the ex-PSG star will be a father for the fourth time and his second together with Burgardt as their first daughter recently clocked two last month.

The Man United striker completed the season with 17 goals in all competitions with ten of them coming in the Premier League.

The 34-year-old would have shaken off the Europa League defeat to Villarreal as a new member will added to his family in the middle of June.

Source: Legit.ng