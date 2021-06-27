Gareth Bale and his teammates in the Wales national team have crashed out in the EURO 2020 tournament

This comes after they suffered an embarrassing defeat against Denmark in the round of 16 clash on Saturday night, June 26

Bale was asked after the match if he would continue with the national team, but he walked away from the interview

Gareth Bale on Saturday night, June 26, walked off interview after being asked by reporter if he would retire from international duties following Wales elimination in the EURO 2020.

Wales' campaign in the EURO 2020 championship came to an end on a disappointing note as they were beaten by Denmark in the knockout stages.

The Real Madrid star tried all his best in the encounter against Denmark, but him and his international teammates were unable to avoid big defeat.

Gareth Bale in action for Wales in EURO 2020. Photo by Koen van Weel

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Daily Mail and BBC, Gareth Bale who played for Tottenham last season on loan was responding to questions from journalists before the one that angered him came.

And instead of him to respond in annoying way, the Real Madrid star decided to walk away from the interview.

However, Gareth Bale later responded while speaking with S4C.

"I want to continue to play.

"People ask stupid questions all the time. I love playing for Wales. I will play for Wales until the day I stop playing football.

"We've just started the World Cup campaign. We were just saying in there now, we need to take this experience into the World Cup campaign.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how two goals by Kasper Dolberg and late strikes by Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite against Wales on Saturday, June 26, were all Denmark needed to reach the quarterfinal of the ongoing Euro 2020 championships.

The highly anticipated encounter lived up to its pre-match razzmatazz, but the Danish side looked the better side all through the game and won the tie 4-0.

Gareth Bale looked bright in the early exchanges for Wales navigating into the danger zone of the opponents.

But in the 8th minute, Denmark pressed back at Wales down the right flank after an error from Rodon.

Stryger Larsen sent a low ball into the box, but the Dragons cleared their lines to stymie the attack.

Moments later, Bale dropped his shoulder in a run from the right flank and he cut back to fire at goal on his left foot that went wide of the right post.

In the 27th minute, The Danes however took the lead through a sublime effort from Dolberg to make it 1-0.

Source: Legit