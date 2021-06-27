Man United have reportedly earmarked players who could be offloaded as Solskjaer looks to trim his squad

Anthony Martial and Van de Beek headline a star-studded list of players facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford

United are also thought to be keen to listen to offers for a number of youngsters including Anthony Elanga and Amad Diallo for loan deals

Anthony Martial is reportedly among a string of Man United stars who are on the chopping board this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be plotting a massive summer clear-out as he looks to bring in fresh legs.

Source: Getty Images

United are thought to be in line for a busy transfer window which could see a number of players shipped out as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plots to rebuild a strong team that can challenge for titles.

According to Daily Mail, the Red Devils have reportedly admitted there is a realistic valuation for every player.

The publication added a number of enquiries have been made for the likes of Martial and Donny van de Beek, both of whom had a disappointing 2020/21 season.

ESPN further claims that despite Solskjaer looking to retain most of his squad members, there is still a chance some could be moved on should the right offers arrive.

It is believed if such a decision is made, Martial and Van de Beek could be the biggest casualties heading for the exit door.

Van de Beek's possible departure comes only months after he joined the Red Devils from Ajax but has struggled to make an impression.

The Dutchman was afforded only four Premier League starts last term and now finds his future at Old Trafford hanging on a balance.

Martial, meanwhile, has not featured for United since March after he sustained a season-ending injury, with his position being taken by Edinson Cavani.

Other deadwood players earmarked for sale include Andreas Pereira and Diogo Dalot, with the pair impressing during their loan spells with Lazio and AC Milan respectively.

Midfield duo Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic are also likely to be put on sale, with former courting interest from several Premier League clubs including West Ham United where he spent on loan.

Matic, on the other hand, has been linked with a switch to Roma to link up with Jose Mourinho having struggled for game time at Old Trafford.

The Serbian is currently behind Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, and Fred in the pecking order.

Youngsters to be sent on loan

According to Mirror UK, Man United are likely to send out a number of youngsters on loan to continue their development.

James Garner, Amad Diallo, Shola Shoretire, Anthony Elanga, and Hannibal Mejbri are all in the frame to be sent out.

However, the academy group is expected to play a part in the pre-season before a decision is made.

