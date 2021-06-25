Nico Ali Walsh who is the grandson of late boxing legend Muhammad Ali will be stepping into te boxing ring in August

This comes after the 20-year-old signed a professional deal with top rank ahead of a fight against an unnamed opponent

Muhammad Ali was known as one of the best boxers in the world during his time of fighting considering his records

Five years after losing his grandpa who was one of the best boxers in the world then, Nico Ali Walsh is now on the verge of stepping into the professional ring for the first time in his career.

In the 20th century, Muhammad Ali was regarded as one of the most celebrated sporting figures thanks to the game of boxing which gave him the fame.

His grandson Nico Ali Walsh has now signed a multi-fight deal with Top Rank and his opponent has not yet been revealed according to the report on Sky Sports and Mirror.

Fans are now believing that Nico is taking after the footsteps step of his grandfather by becoming a great boxer also.

During his active professional career, Muhammad Ali featured in 61 professional fights winning 56 and lost five before he retired from boxing.

“I’m doing what I love. Signing with Top Rank is a dream come true. I’m going to have fun on Aug. 14 and the next time I fight.

"Top Rank will give me the name, date and location, and I’ll have a great time. I am honoured to continue the fighting legacy that my grandfather started. It is a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”

