Usain Bolt is delighted with the arrival of his twin-boys as the legendary sprinter took to Instagram to announce their birth

Although Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennet did not disclosed details of the exact time the kids were given birth to

Bolt named the kids Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt as he posted a picture of the couple, their one-year-old daughter and the babies

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt has announced the arrival of his twin-boys both of whom he has named Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt, BBC reports.

The 34-year-old took to his Instagram handle on Sunday, June 20, which was widely celebrated as Father’s Day posting a picture of the family with a lightning bolt emoji next to each of his children's names.

Yahoo also reports that his partner Kasi Bennet grinned for the photograph alongside with the new arrivals and their and one-year-old daughter Olympia.

Usain Bolt celebrates one of his victories. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

However, the couple did not give details of when exactly the babies were born as Bennet also posted a photo with the babies on her own account with the caption:

"The rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones."

Bolt and Bennet welcomed the arrival of their first child Bennet in May 2020 and it took about two months before they announced her name as Olympia.

Right from the time she was pregnant with their first child, Bolt updated his followers on social media about the status, but there was no prior information about the pregnancy of the twins.

Usain Bolt retired from sprint in 2017 and still remains the world record holder in the 100m and 200m categories, making him the fastest man in history.

A fan wrote:

“This is how u keep a secret. Privacy at its finest. Congratulations to u both. Welcome handsome boys.”

A second added:

“Who said Lightning doesn't strike the same place twice?! Congrats and Happy Father's Day Daddy Bolt!!!”

A third posited:

“Congratulations to both. Happy Father's Day boss. I sense on a wedding on the horizon.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Usain Bolt believes Cristiano Ronaldo merits the 'greatest player of all time' status than his bitter rival Lionel Messi.

Both players have dominated world football with their incredible performances for over one and a half decades and also virtually all the individual awards available to win.

Although both of them are already slowing down owing to their ages, they are still turning out double-figure goals and assists across competitions.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist has now weighed in on the matter saying he prefers Ronaldo ahead of the Barcelona legend due to the fact that the Portuguese played for United

Source: Legit