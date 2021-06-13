Sadio Mane has been undertaking a number of social initiatives back home in Bambali, Senegal

Months after funding the building of a school, the Liverpool ace has pumped resources into the healthcare sector

A hospital he recently funded is due to open soon, with the state committing to equip it with personnel

The forward took time to share the exciting news with his followers on social media

Sadio Mane who is playing for Liverpool has donated an eyewatering £500,000 (about 76 million) towards the building of a new hospital in his hometown of Bambali, it has emerged.

This is not the first time the Senegal international was showing his kind side, having previously donated £200,000 (about KSh 30 million) to build a school in Bambali. Photo: Getty Images.

The Liverpool superstar met with Senegal president Macky Sall, with the two agreeing to have the state support the facility with medical personnel.

"Senegal international Sadio Mane was received by President Macky Sall on Thursday," the president's office announced.

"The Liverpool player came to tell the head of state about his social initiatives, notably the building of a hospital at Bambali. He sought the state's assistance in providing medical staff for it," the office added in a statement.

SunSport now reports the Premier League forward committed a whopping KSh 76 million to ensure the completion of the project.

The publication added the hospital will provide a wide range of services including maternity care, dental care, and medical consultancy.

This is not the first time the Senegal international was showing his kind side, having previously donated £200,000 (about KSh 30 million) to build a school in Bambali.

At the time, Mane had guided Senegal to a second-place finish in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament staged in Egypt.

Photos of the 29-year-old inspecting the project surfaced online showing the Liverpool ace in a company of locals.

