- Odion Ighalo took his lovely mother to Dubai for a well-deserved vacation after the Saudi Professional League season has been concluded

- The Al-Shabab striker has continued to shower his mother with love as she continues to support his footballing career

- As they returned home aboard a private jet, Ighalo’s mum stated that she prefers UAE as there is constant electricity in the Emirates' state

After what could be described as a lavish vacation in the Emirate city of Dubai, former Nigerian international Odion Ighalo and his mother have returned to the country.

The ex-Super Eagles forward inspired his Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Shabab to finish second on the Pro League standings at the just-concluded season.

The 31-year-old inspired the club with two goals as they defeated Al-Wehda 3-0 in the final game of the season in the Saudi topflight.

He finished the season playing 13 matches, scoring 9 and providing 3 assists to wrap up the campaign in style and then head for holidays alongside his mother.

Ighalo was earlier seen helping his mother on a cruise boat in Dubai in what could be described as a lavish vacation as the player captioned the clip ‘she is my Queen, I will do anything for her’.

And in the latest video, Ighalo’s adorable mother was seen expressing mixed feelings as she returned to Nigeria.

“I get fans" she chuckled, while her son referred to her as ‘Mama Al-Shabab'.

Then she replied:

“You know say na me be Mama Al Shabab, no be Man United again. I wan remain for UAE. No up NEPA for UAE.”

Ighalo who joined the club side on a two-and-a-half-year contract in February ends the season in style.

Odion Ighalo has continued to impress at Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia.

Source: Getty Images

Recently, his mother was seen celebrating his goal at the stands telling her son that she is impressed and the former Watford of England goal-poacher expressed delight that she was able to make it to the stadium for the first time.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian legend Odion Ighalo has bagged his first player of the month award since he moved to the Saudi professional league earlier in the year.

His presence has also seen them move to the second position on the table this season having finished outside of the top four in the past.

The former Super Eagles attacker has now been crowned Al–Shabab's player of the month for May after an impressive performance.

