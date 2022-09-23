A woman in the United States of America has celebrated her 104th birthday with family and loved ones

Mary Dobbins, a native of Southern Wake County in the United States of America, has marked her 104th birthday with family and loved ones.

The resident of Fuquay-Varina was born in 1918 when Woodrow Wilson was president. Dobbins has lived to see 18 presidents in office and many momentous times in the US.

Photo of Mary Dobbins and an image used for the purpose of this story. Credit: ABC11/Betsie Van der Meer.

Source: UGC

Speaking on the secret to her longevity, she attributed her life to the word of God.

"Scriptures, Love thy neighbour as thy self, always be honest, and tell the truth. Your life will be long upon the land," Dobbins told ABC11.

The centenarian urged people, especially young folks to "honour thy father and mother. That my life would be long, I had to do that''.

Born to a father who was a disciplinarian, Dobbins recalled that the discipline her father doled out when she disobeyed helped put her on the right path.

Happy birthday, Mary Dobbins!

