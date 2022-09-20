A woman took to TikTok to share that she shares her husband with her mom if she's not in the mood to get cozy with her

Folks around the world have very unorthodox ways of forming relationships and expressing love, and this is one of them

Netizens were shocked at what they had seen, with many wondering why a family would live such a lifestyle

Some folks worldwide live peculiar lifestyles, and this woman who shares her husband with her mom when she isn't in the mood to get cosy with him is definitely one of them.

A young lady said she shares her husband with her mom when she's not in the mood to get cosy, and netizens were astonished. Images: Net-Net/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A woman named Net-Net commented on the original video on TikTok posted by @madibrooks567, who has since deleted the controversial clip.

The video, also posted by Jacaranda FM, is brief but shows the whole situation. It starts with the mom and daughter standing together, and in the next few frames, the husband can be seen standing behind the mom in a loving and romantic fashion.

Some folks participate in this lifestyle around the world, but it usually revolves around a husband and wife exchanging partners. What makes this mind-boggling bizarre is that it's done between a mother and daughter.

Netizens worldwide had a lot to say about the entire arrangement, with many criticizing the lifestyle the three lived. See the comments below:

Jamie said:

"That girl's account is so bizarre."

Brandon Adkins mentioned:

"To each their own."

SAUZIN_TT asked:

"What's wrong with it?"

ramzicheniti0 commented:

"It's just acting "

աɦɨȶռɛʏ shared:

"I'm straight disgusted by this "

Taylor said:

"If you go to there page, it's even more disgusting they've been doin this for awhile."

Janet Klade Seton posted:

"This is so sickening."

Barry Gordon shared:

"Your guy doesn't respect you he just loves the situation."

