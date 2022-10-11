Ukrainian girl cheats death as missile hits across Kyiv street while she was filming
- A Twitter video has captured the moment a girl recording herself on video captured the moment Russian missiles hit Ukraine
- The scared girl is seen making haste as she clasps her hand over her mouth, terrified after the loud explosions were heard blasting in the background
- Russia has been on the offensive against Ukraine in a bid to take control over areas along their common border
A girl escaped death by a whisker after missiles flew past her while she was recording a video.
In a scary encounter, the young girl with her headphones on is seen walking down a street before the weapons were heard zooming behind her in a bright flash before loudly exploding.
Missile strikes Ukraine
According to Latestly, multiple explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv after Russia escalated its war attacks.
BNO News shared the video on its Twitter handle with the caption:
"WATCH: Ukrainian girl was filming in Kyiv when a Russian missile hit across the street."
See the video below:
Netizens reacted to the incident and below are some of the comments compiled by TUKO.co.ke.
@nghiahxn wrote:
"Still alive. Oh! My God."
@TheChiefWarder wrote:
"Seeing the leaves fall and her hair shakes, she could have been subjected to a good amount of the blast wave."
@concurred12 wrote:
"She never loses the camera angle though! Had that happened to me there is no way I'd have carried on walking and filming. The camera would be a wonky blur as I panicked wondering whether to run home or find immediate shelter."
Source: TUKO.co.ke