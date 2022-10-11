Tony Garnett who left his family for a beautiful Ukrainian refugee has finally gone back home

Although he can now see his children freely, his wife Lorna does not want him back as she is now seeing another man

His lover Sofiia Karkadym, 22, has since gone back to Ukraine, and now the judge has lifted the non-molestation against Tony

The British man who left his family for a strikingly beautiful refugee from Ukraine has gone back home after their romance ended.

The move came after a judge lifted a 'non-molestation' order that prevented him from seeing his ex and kids.

Tony Garnett and his wife Lorna (l) former girlfriend Sofiia Karkadym (r). Photos: The Sun UK.

Judge lifted non-molestation order

My London News reports Tony Garnett, 30, said he was very pleased to see his children again despite his former refusing to take him back. Lorna, 28, is now seeing a new man.

Sofiia Karkadym, 22, has now returned to Ukraine after her relationship with Tony fell apart.

The two struck up a romance just 10 days after moving into the Bradford house he shared with Lorna, because of the war in her home country.

Tony can now see his family

The ending of the affair means that Tony can now see his family again after a judge lifted the ban on him seeing them. He marked the moment by collecting his daughters from school and taking them to the park.

Lorna joined them, but she shut down any chance of going back to him saying that she was now seeing a new man.

Pleased to see his children again, Tony said: "I am chuffed beyond words. It's so amazing to be back with my kids. They come before anything."

"He is actually a wonderful father who loves his daughters to bits. I know he has missed them a lot. But I had to get a court order against him because I was really worried in case his girlfriend, who he left me for, persuaded him to run away to Ukraine with her and our daughters."

Lorna now has a new partner

According to Lorna, Tony is fine with her having a new partner.

Tony and Sofiia's relationship came to an end last month, culminating in Sofiia being arrested twice in two days. She was released without charge.

Talking about Sofiia's return to Ukraine, Tony said: "I'm not heartless. I do feel sorry for her. But relationships do come to an end and this one is over. I hope we can be friends when all this hysteria has died down."

"I talked to her and told her that there was absolutely no chance of us getting back together. Sometimes you have to be cruel to be kind. She'll be much better off in Ukraine or if she gets a new relationship, good luck to her."

