Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, has been forced to cut short his trip to Africa after Russia targeted the country’s major cities in enhanced attacks that have killed at least eight people in Kyiv.

Ukrainian Military on a rescue mission after mass destruction by Russian Forces.

Source: Getty Images

Kuleba, who had been warmly welcomed to Africa, announced on Monday, October 10, that he was interrupting his tour of Africa to respond to Russia’s attacks appropriately.

“I am in constant contact with partners since early morning today to coordinate a resolute response to Russia’s attack. I am also interrupting my Africa tour and heading back to Ukraine immediately,” he tweeted.

In a message to African countries, Kuleba disclosed that the Russian Federation had launched massive strikes across Ukraine.

He explained that cruise missiles and ‘kamikaze’ drones launched from Russia and Belarus targeted residential areas, railways, trade centres, bridges, and power stations in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Rivne, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk among other cities.

The leader described the attacks aimed at infrastructure as war crimes.

“Following the morning attacks on Kyiv alone, at least 8 people have been killed and 24 injured,” said Kuleba.

The minister said that the number of casualties was likely to increase as rescuers continued digging into debris to save lives and termed Russia’s attacks a terror campaign.

“The overall death toll is rising as rescuers dig into the debris of destroyed infrastructure. Russia launched its terror campaign during the morning rush hour when people were coming to work and children were going to school,” he said, saying the timing was aimed at causing utmost death and destruction among civilians.

He said Russia was striking power stations with no military purpose to deprive the civilian population of its basic needs like heat, electricity and water amid the onset of cold temperatures.

Today’s attacks and actions against Ukrainians since February 24, 2022, amounted to genocide, according to Kuleba.

Despite Russia’s enhanced attacks on Ukraine, the latter’s foreign minister thanked Africa for a warm welcome and unmatched hospitality.

“I am extremely grateful for the warm welcome and hospitality provided to me in Africa. Putin’s terror is directed, not only against the people of Ukraine, it targets the fundamental principles of humanity, the right to live in peace, dignity and security - all of which is of the highest value to all African societies,” read the statement by Kuleba.

UNGA resolution: Vote again Russia's aggression, Kuleba urges African countries

He further called on all African nations to stand by international law, territorial integrity and peace and condemn Russia’s deliberate attacks on civilians in Ukraine.

“I urge Africa not to stay neutral. Neutrality will only encourage Russia to continue its aggression and malign activities across the world, including in Africa. Moscow must hear your message that this war is unacceptable and must stop,” the minister stated.

He observed Ukraine was counting on Africa to support the resolution condemning Russia’s aggression and unlawful attempts to annex Ukraine’s territories at a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) vote this week.

“Ukraine counts on your valuable support for this important document. Peace in Ukraine and the world can only be won together. And Africa’s support is needed now more than ever,” Kuleba reiterated.

