Queen Elizabeth II: List of Sophisticated Cars Associated with Late British Monarch
We look at the cars the late Queen Elizabeth II experienced during her 70-year monarch. The collection of whips is dominated by British car makes, of course, with a selection of Land Rovers, Bentleys and Rolls-Royces used over the seven decades.
The Queen never needed a driver's license, by law, reports TheDrive.com. However, that never stopped her from enjoying off-road machines like the Land Rover Defender and Range Rover Autobiography.
In June 2022, Land Rover commissioned a special Defender 130 adorned with the Queen's patronage of the British Red Cross for her Platinum Jubilee.
Interestingly, Queen Elizabeth II is the only British citizen to drive a car in the UK without number plates.
1. Range Rover
The Queen was often spotted driving her Range Rover Autobiography model. On this occasion, she was accompanied by her lady-in-waiting, Dame Annabel Whitehead, at a horse show in 2021.
2. Jaguar X-Type Station Wagon
The Queen was a big fan of British cars and practical at that; according to AutoEvolution, while her favourite car was the Defender, she had a backup whip: the Jaguar. It's another British carmaker, and a petrol or diesel engine powers the X-Type.
3. Bentley State Limousine
The Royal Family has a long history with Bentley; this long-wheelbase version was gifted to her as a Golden Jubilee gift. According to SlashGear, it's worth around $11 million and has been modified with high-strength bombproof panels to withstand terrorist attacks.
4. Vauxhall Cresta PA Friary Estate
According to the Telegraph, the Queen powered around in a 2.2-litre Vauxhall station wagon.
It was fitted with a partitioning at the rear for the Queen's corgis, a place to keep fishing rods on the roof, and a gun holder in case she decided to hunt pheasants.
Queen Elizabeth: Two times England's monarch has visited Nigeria
Legit.ng had previously reported that the in her lifetime, the monarch visited Nigeria only twice.
There is approximately a time frame of 53 years between both visits to Nigeria by the monarch.
Queen Elizabeth's 1st visit: 28 January - 16 February 1956
About three years after she was coronated as the monarch of England (1953), Queen Elizabeth toured parts of the British empire and the commonwealth, a feat her predecessors never achieved.
