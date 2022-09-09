Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, after serving the British Monarch for 70 years since 1952

The longest-serving monarch of England left behind personal assets worth $500 million (N 213,630,000,000)

The properties included 6.6 billion acres of land she owns in Britain and across other parts of the world

The world is mourning the death of Britain's Queen and the world's longest-serving monarch Elizabeth the second.

Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Getty Images.

The Queen died at 96 years of age, after 70 years of her rule, and left behind a $500 million (KSh 60.2 billion) fortune.

Royal family business

This is part of the $28 billion (KSh 3.4 trillion) Royal Firm, the British Royal family business empire, Fortune wrote.

The empire comprises the Crown Estate (KSh 2.34 trillion), Buckingham Palace (KSh 589.9 billion), the Duchy of Cornwall (KSh 156.5 billion), the Duchy of Lancaster (KSh 90.1 billion), Kensington Palace (KSh 75.9 billion) and the Crown Estate of Scotland (KSh 71.3 billion).

Elizabeth's personal assets included land she acquired during her reign as the Queen, to be inherited by Prince Charles.

World's biggest land owners

Business Insider ranked Queen Elizabeth II among the world's 15 biggest land owners.

She boasted 6.6 billion acres of land worldwide, including Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Canada, and Australia, among other areas.

Others are investments in art collection, jewellery, and real estate holdings, including the Sandringham House and the Balmoral Castle.

Elizabeth also inherited $70 million (KSh 8.4 billion) worth of assets from the Queen Mother, who died in 2002.

The assets are exempt from 40% inheritance tax, to avoid depletion of the royal family's wealth.

Queen Elizabeth and Royal Family's salary

The Queen earned a salary of £86.3 million (KSh 12 billion) through a taxpayer fund called Sovereign Grant.

According to BBC, Sovereign Grant is used by the Queen and the royal family for royal duties, including maintenance of the Buckingham Palace.

From Victoria to Elizabeth II: Why Queen of England has a throne in Nigeria

Nigerians join the rest of the world to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of England who died at the age of 96.

Being its former colony, Nigeria has a close tie with the United Kingdom, cutting across culture, trade, and politics.

The British monarchy, in particular, has a place in the history of Nigeria. For Queen Elizabeth II, reports indicate that she visited Nigeria twice.

