The rare sight of a chimpanzee walking on the streets of Kharkiv, Ukraine, shocked many people

The personnel of the zoo where the animals are kept trying to convince it to go back to their living quarters

When it started to rain, the ape quickly run towards the zoo employee who dressed it in a jacket

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A chimpanzee that escaped from a zoo in Kharkiv, Ukraine, was spotted walking on the streets as zoo employees tried to convince it to come back.

Chimpanzee runs back to zoo employee. Photos: Screengrabs from footage shared by Suspilne-media.

Source: UGC

The ape went all the way to the center of Kharkiv, to Derzhprom in the square on Svobody Square.

"Suddenly it started to rain, and the ape ran to a zoo employee for a jacket and then agreed to return to the zoo," read a tweet by journalist Hanna Liubakova.

Residents of Kharkiv noticed a monkey in the city center on the afternoon of September 5.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Zoo director Oleksiy Grigoriev confirmed to Suspilny Media that the animal has already been returned to the zoo.

Animals were evacuated

According to him, everything is fine with chimpanzees.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, animals were evacuated to the Kharkiv Zoo, including the ones from the Kharkiv Ecopark.

Reactions from social media:

DaveVsGoliath2:

"How good were the staff. No force, no tranquilizers or traps. A coat, a hug & a bike."

Jencat Quandry :

"Exactly - so many countries would have just shot it. Wonderful."

eCitizen

@eCitizenLH:

"When I was 4 years old, I decided to run away from home. When my mom handed me a rain coat and a flashlight and said here, you might need these when it gets dark. Before that moment, it had not occurred to me that it would get dark! I decided cleaning my room was a better idea."

IrishMason:

"It seemed quite familiar with putting a jacket on. I love the bike ride but my favorite part is the HUG! Altogether now ... AHHHHHH! When it put its arm around her for support in getting its other arm in I melted! Then THE HUG!"

MCastro:

"How sweet, patient and kind was the zoo employee! It's one of the most beautiful and encouraging things I've seen in a long time. It gives me hope for peace in Ukraine."

Max Pzn:

"Such warmth and kindness towards an animal in a city that is shelled by russians everyday. No, I'm not crying, why did you ask?"

Source: TUKO.co.ke