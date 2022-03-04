"This is a game of Russia, a production. They brought their actors from the Crimea to make a movie about their claim that we want to be part of the Russian Federation," Yulia, a resident of Kherson, Ukraine, said in a video she posted to social media as she described the arrival of Russian aid trucks.

“The Russian military occupied Kherson and the Kherson region, cut off our telephone connection, we cannot contact relatives and families either in the city or outside,” she continued.

Earlier this week, Yulia said she saw and heard explosions, firefighting, soldiers, and trucks as Russians battled to take over her city from Ukrainian forces.

“Our houses were shelled and bombed, civilians are dying. In the region, people have been sitting without gas, electricity, water, communications for a week now,” she told CNN. “It is impossible to get to them, as civilians in their cars are being fired upon. There are no goods in the stores, some people have no food and water, no medicines, babies without diapers and clothes. Pregnant girls give birth in basements."

Yulia herself gave birth two months ago. Now she’s struggling to find diapers and baby products.

“There are catastrophically few in the city. We also have a grandmother with dementia who needs diapers and medicines on an ongoing basis, which are also not available in the city,” she shared.

Yulia said her close family is with her and they have food and electricity, although they are not going out.

“We are in hiding. There is a curfew in the city, if people go out after eight in the evening, they shoot to kill. You can move in the company of no more than two people,” she said.

The woman declined to give more details about her extended family who live in different parts of the city.

"We have bunkers around the city, not all houses have basements. There is an alarm around the city when we need to go to cover,” Yulia explained.

“The Ukrainian flag is still over Kherson, the city did not surrender to the invaders. the military said not to provoke them and everyone would be alive," she added.

Source: Legit.ng