A presidential aspirant has called on the Nigerian government to be more proactive to challenges faced by citizens including those in the diaspora

Dumebi Kachikwu said Nigeria should have taken the bulls by the horn and made its stance clear on the crisis between Russia and Ukraine

Kachikwu, a media mogul also called for immediate evacuation Nigerians trapped in Ukraine following Russian troops' invasion of the country

As tension continues to rise over the deepening conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a presidential aspirant has urged the Nigerian government to rise up to the occasion by making strong moves in quelling the situation.

Speaking exclusively Legit.ng, the chairman of Roots TV, Dumebi Kachikwu, said the Nigerian government, as usual, failed to take the lead by taking its chance in the ongoing crisis.

Kachikwu has called on the Nigerian government to take necessary steps towards ensuring the safe evacuation of citizens in Ukraine Photo: Dumebi Kachikwu

Source: UGC

Kachikwu said, having nothing to gain or lose in the crisis between the two warring countries, Nigeria should have diplomatically moved in to quell the tension.

His words:

"This is a time for Nigeria to shine because we have nothing to gain from the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

"Take for instance, every other country the US, China, and what have you, have one interest or the other."

"But we always fail to rise up to the occasion whenever it matters the most."

Fate of Nigerian students trapped in Ukraine

For Kachikwu, parents and guardians who have wards studying in Ukraine before the crisis need all the support, they can get from the government and the people here in Nigeria.

According to Kachikuwum, a crisis like this comes with its own baggage of challenges and burdens.

He said:

"A lot of people have asked why did the students not leave, what were they waiting for, but the truth is there are financial implications to these things and some parents never planned for this, nobody planned for a thing like this."

"This is going to take a lot of financial strain on families, I have people there."

He also said that it is worrisome that with Nigeria having a good number of students in Ukraine, the government should have made plans for their evacuation.

His words:

"It's so said that of the over 5,000 Nigerian students in Ukraine, the Nigerian government is yet to figure out an evacuation plan."

