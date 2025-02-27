Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat, who set a Guinness World Record with a 58-hour kiss in 2013, have announced their breakup

The couple endured strict competition rules, including staying awake and sharing water mouth-to-mouth, to reclaim their lost title

Despite their split, Ekkachai remains proud of their achievement, calling it a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" and choosing to remember the good times

Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat, the Thai couple who captured global attention for their record-breaking kiss, have announced their separation.

The duo made history in 2013 by locking lips for an astonishing 58 hours, 35 minutes—securing a Guinness World Record that still stands today.

Speaking on the BBC Sounds podcast Witness History, Ekkachai reflected on their achievement, stating,

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We spent so much time together, and I choose to focus on the good memories of what we accomplished as a team.”

A Journey of Unwavering Determination

Their record-breaking journey began in 2011 when they first won the title with a 46-hour kiss.

However, after losing the record in 2012, they entered the gruelling 2013 competition with the determination to reclaim their title.

Participants faced strict rules, including staying awake, remaining in a continuous kiss even during bathroom breaks, and even sharing water mouth-to-mouth.

Pushing Beyond Physical Limits

Ekkachai recalled the intense physical challenge of the competition, admitting he felt lightheaded early on.

“We tried to stay as still as possible, almost like statues… To keep ourselves awake, we tapped each other’s heads and hugged for support,” he explained.

As the final hours approached, exhaustion took over for their last remaining competitors, Leadership reported.

“The moment their lips separated, I knew we had won,” Ekkachai said.

A Reflective Take on Their Feat

Although they secured their place in history, Ekkachai admitted the challenge was far from ordinary.

“Only someone a little crazy would attempt something like this. A regular person wouldn’t even consider it,” he joked.

While their relationship has come to an end, their extraordinary achievement remains a lasting symbol of endurance, determination, and an unforgettable moment in Guinness World Records history, Vanguard reported.

