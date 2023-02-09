A camel in Rajasthan, India, for chewing its owner's head off has been killed by the villagers and the victim’s family

Sohanram Nayak, the owner of the camel, tried to recapture the animal, after it broke free from its rope constraints, whilst chasing another camel in Panchu village, Bikaner, in Rajasthan state

The beast then picked its owner up by the neck, threw him on the ground and 'chewed off his head'

A camel was beaten to death after it severed its owner's head in Rajasthan, India.

The owner of the camel, identified as Sohanram Nayak, went to rein in the violent animal, and it attacked him throwing him to the ground according to The Times of India on Wednesday, February 8th.

Villagers beat camel to death in India. Photo credit: @timesofindia

Source: Twitter

What really happened

The camel picked its owner by the neck and threw him on the ground, severing his head.

This resulted in the villagers and the victim’s family beating the camel with sticks to calm it down with the fear of hurting another person, which lead to the death of the camel.

Video of how the camel was beaten to death went viral

In the video of the incident which went viral, people armed with sticks tied the camel to a tree before beating it to death.

Watch the VIDEO;

Source: Legit.ng