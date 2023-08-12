Niger, Niamey - A group of renowned Nigerian Islamic scholars have arrived in Niamey, the capital of the Republic of Niger, as part of efforts to help restore democratic rule to the country after a successful military coup.

Legit.ng gathered that JIBWIS national chairman, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, led the Islamic scholars.

The Nigerian Islamic scholars were led by JIBWIS national chairman, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, who arrived in Niamey, Niger Republic, on Saturday, August 12. Photo Credit: Mallam Muhammad Sani Isah

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the group had visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu earlier to seek his permission to help intervene and resolve the political impasse in the country.

Source: Legit.ng