Alfredo Cadribo was the only child born with a disability in his family, and his parents never took him to the hospital, thinking the doctors would not help him

He learnt to live with his condition, and being among the sibling that managed to go to school, he learnt to write beautiful handwriting than normal people

Many people from his village underestimated him, and that made it difficult for him to find a woman who would love him the way he was

It is said that fear is pain arising from anticipating evil; therefore, do the thing that you feel like doing, as that is the only way to conquer fear.

Despite physical challenges, he has refused to give up. He can write neat handwriting better than others and has also made the musical instrument that he uses to sing on the streets of Uganda to earn a living.

Alfred Cabrido was the only one born with a disability in his family. Photo: Afrimax English.

Alfred Cadribo was born in a family where everyone was normal, but he was unfortunate to find himself physically impaired. He has small backward hands that are weak, and his feet are also deformed.

Afrimax English reported the 38-year-old adapted to living with his disability, and his parents never took him to the hospital because they thought the doctors would not help him.

He was lucky to have been among the siblings who went to school, although it was not easy. He struggled to write using his feet, but with time, he mastered his art and now writes very beautiful handwriting.

Alfredo grew up into a man, but things were not easy because of being physically challenged. At some point, he was denied a job opportunity not because he was incapable but because of his physical appearance.

He later realised that he had some hidden talent that he was not putting to use. This was singing and playing the musical instrument which looks like a saxophone.

Finding the love of his life

"God has given me talent so am just playing that instrument to make money," he said.

According to the bubbly young man, many people underestimated him, and it became difficult to find women or girls who loved him.

He sometimes wished he had money so women would love him, but he also believed that would not have been true love.

But he finally found a woman who was willing to be his partner after waiting for so long, and they have since been blessed with four children.

His wife and four children live in the village while he moved to Kampala, where he plays his musical instrument and sings to earn money that pays his bills, provides for his family and pays his children's school fees.

Alfredo's wife decided to take care of him since she had known him since they were very young in the same village, and he admired him.

According to her, living with Alfredo is a blessing.

