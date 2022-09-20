Netizens have been impressed by the wives of a polygamous man identified as Abraham after they calmed him down while angry

Abraham was agitated after his children dirtied his car and also damaged some work documents that were in his vehicle

Remorsefully, they calmed their husband down and offered to replace the documents with new printouts and also clean the car

Polygamous family

The visibly irritated man gesticulated angrily as he demanded his wives to clean his car and replace the ruined documents.

In a viral YouTube video, the man's two wives Cerah and Maureen remorsefully ask him to calm down and offer to rectify the mess done by the children.

Their apology received accolades from netizens who stated the wives were wise in keeping their family.

Netizens reacted to the video and below are some of the comments:

God's child wrote:

"I love how the two ladies handle short-tempered Abraham, they handle the situation very calmly and with a lot of respect. Abraham, Don't run your family like a military camp. Cerah you have a special place in my heart, Maureen you always have your shoulders high, brave girl. Love you both."

Lorrine Kathure wrote:

"I love how these ladies respect their hubby. God bless you warembo wa Abraham."

Essy Msoo wrote:

"Wow! I love this family, may God always protect and guide you all."

Lylyane Fletcher wrote:

"These ladies are very humble and apologetic. I love the way they bond."

Shiku M wrote:

"Aki Sir Abraham hizi tantrums Waaah for sure needed two beautiful gals to handle them. Gals your respect for each other is amazing you complement each other."

