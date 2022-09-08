Shortly before the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch Buckingham Palace was beautified with a rainbow, Vanguard reports.

A double rainbow reportedly appeared in the sky right above Buckingham Palace at exactly 6.30 pm on Thursday, September 8.

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 in Balmoral United Kingdom.

A double rainbow was captured in the sky right above Buckingham Palace shortly before Queen Elizabeth's passing. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Several people who gathered at Buckingham Palace hoped that the appearance of the rainbow symbolises a sign of good news to come.

However, the report said that others were quick to say that Her Majesty had crossed the rainbow bridge.

As of the time of filling this report, the flag at Buckingham Palace has been lowered to half-mast while world leaders including a former president of the United State, Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron of France and his colleague in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy have sent their condolences to the new King.

5 key changes bound to happen in United Kingdom following Queen Elizabeth II's death

On Thursday, September 8, the world was thrown into grief over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

The late Queen was the longest-reigning monarch since the passing of Albert Frederick Arthur George (George VI) on February 6, 1952.

With the Queen's death, several changes are bound to take place in the United Kingdom to usher in the reign of a new monarch.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth

Four days after Elizabeth’s death, there will be a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Elizabeth will lie in state for four days, then be buried nine days after she passes. Two thousand invited guests, largely heads of state, will attend in person.

The funeral will be broadcast globally. Elizabeth is expected to then be buried next to her late husband, Prince Philip, and her father, King George VI.

As Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral, her body will first lie in Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, before being carried up the Royal Mile to St. Giles’s Cathedral.

