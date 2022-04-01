Nigeria coach Eguavoen resigns after failure to reach World Cup

Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup finals. Photo: Pius Utomi EKPEI / AFP

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said national coach Augustine Eguavoen and his assistants have stepped down after the team failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The NFF said in a statement late Thursday the coaching staff had resigned "with immediate effect".

On Tuesday, Ghana pipped Nigeria on the away goals’ rule to advance to the World Cup finals, which kick off in November.

It is the first time that Nigeria have failed to qualify for a World Cup finals since 2006.

Apart from Eguavoen, the other coaches relieved of their jobs were Emmanuel Amuneke, Salisu Yusuf, Joseph Yobo, goalkeeping specialist Alloy Agu and Paul Aigbogun.

"A new technical crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately," the NFF said.

Nigerian fans have been critical of the tactical approach of Eguavoen, a 56-year-old former international defender who was appointed Super Eagles coach in an interim capacity in December after Frenchman Gernot Rohr was sacked.

He led the three-time African champions to the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon this year, where they were beaten by Tunisia.

His temporary appointment was then extended to cover the 2022 World Cup playoffs against Ghana.

