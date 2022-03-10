Two dead as UN, AU warn of 'grave danger' in Sudan

(L to R) Volker Peretz, special representative of the United Nations to Sudan, and Mohamed Lebatt, special envoy of the African Union, address a news conference in Khartoum. Photo: ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP

Two protesters were shot dead during protests in Sudan on Thursday, as UN and African Union officials warned that the country was in "grave danger".

Hundreds took to the streets across Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman, witnesses said.

Security forces shot dead one protester in Omdurman and another in Khartoum, pro-democracy doctors said.

At least 87 people have been killed and hundreds wounded during more than four months of protests demanding civilian rule and justice for those killed in previous demonstrations, according to medics.

"All indicators available to us at the UN and AU show that the country is in grave danger," said African Union envoy Mohamed Lebatt at a joint news conference in Khartoum with UN special representative Volker Perthes.

"We are deeply concerned about the state of the country," he said, calling for a resumption of the transition to full civilian rule.

The AU has suspended Sudan's membership since army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan led a coup in October.

The military takeover derailed a painstakingly negotiated transition between civilians and military leaders following the April 2019 ouster of dictator Omar al-Bashir following massive street protests.

It triggered international condemnation and regular mass anti-coup protests.

Hundreds of political figures and pro-democracy activists have been rounded up in the broadening crackdown.

On Thursday, Lebatt urged Sudan's key civilian factions to iron out their differences and seek a consensus.

"If they remain split, they will throw the country's future in the hands of the military institution," he said.

