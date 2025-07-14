Small Plane Crashes in London, Witnesses Speak on What They Saw

A small medical aircraft crashed shortly after take-off at London Southend Airport, triggering an immediate response from emergency services and a full flight suspension

Witnesses described the impact as a “big fireball” with thick black smoke rising from the crash site

Authorities, including Essex Police and air investigators, are working on the scene and have urged the public to stay away while the investigation continues

Emergency crews raced on Sunday, 13 July to London Southend Airport following what officials described as a “serious incident” involving a small aircraft, prompting the suspension of all flights and a coordinated response by police, medics, and air investigators.

Authorities confirmed that the aircraft involved was a general aviation aircraft, later identified by British media as a medical transport jet, a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air, en route to the Netherlands.

Small Plane Crashes in London, Witness Speaks on What They Saw. Photo credit: Analogu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The plane, equipped with medical systems for transporting patients, reportedly measured 12 metres (39 feet) in length.

The airport revealed in a social media statement that it had cancelled all inbound and outbound flights until further notice, as emergency teams carried out ongoing assessments at the site.

Eyewitness describes plane crash and fireball

Shortly after the crash, dramatic images surfaced across social media showing fire and thick black smoke billowing into the air. The incident occurred just seconds after take-off, according to eyewitness reports.

John Johnson, who was visiting the airport with his family, said he witnessed the moment the plane went down.

“It took off and about three or four seconds after taking off, it started to bank heavily to its left, and then within a few seconds of that happening, it more or less inverted and crashed just head-first into the ground,” he said. “There was a big fireball.”

He recalled waving at the pilots as they prepared for take-off and receiving a wave in return. “They all waved back at us,” Johnson said.

Following the crash, Johnson noted that the airport’s fire service sprang into action immediately, dispatching two fire engines to the scene. Local police, ambulance services, and additional fire crews quickly followed.

Essex police and local leaders urge public to avoid site

Essex Police confirmed it had been alerted just before 4 p.m. local time to the incident at the airport, located approximately 72 kilometres east of central London.

In a statement, the force emphasised its commitment to a sustained emergency operation.

“We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours,” the statement read.

Local MP David Burton-Sampson expressed sympathy for those affected and urged the public to steer clear of the area to enable responders to carry out their duties without obstruction.

“My thoughts are with everyone involved,” he said.

As of now, officials have not released information regarding the aircraft’s occupants or intended destination beyond its reported route to the Netherlands. Investigations remain underway.

Source: Legit.ng