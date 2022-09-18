Bus plunges into Costa Rican ravine, killing at least nine

A bus that was pushed off a cliff by a landslide is seen in an image made available by Costa Rica's Fire Department. Photo: Handout / COSTA RICA FIRE DEPARTMENT/AFP

Source: AFP

At least nine people were killed when a bus and two other vehicles plunged into a ravine in a mountainous part of Costa Rica, the Red Cross reported Sunday.

The tragedy was triggered when heavy rain touched off a landslide Saturday afternoon in a mountain pass called El Hundimiento in Cambroner, Alajuela province, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of the capital, San Jose.

"As of now, we know of nine people who did not have vital signs," the Red Cross said on Twitter after the accident.

Another 34 people have been rescued alive and 11 remain injured and trapped in the bus in the 75-meter (245-foot) ravine.

Firefighters and other assistance services began rescue efforts on Saturday night. Authorities suspect there could be more victims under the double-decker bus, which was carrying around 60 people.

