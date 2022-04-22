High cases of Omicron cripple China government's strategy on economy amid tight restrictions. PHOTO: Hector RETAMAL / AFP

Source: AFP

Despite heightened efforts channelled aggressively in the fight against COVID-19, China is still faced with the challenge posed by Omicron's presence.

This is as the highly transmissible variant has been reported in 7 out of 31 provinces and all of the country's biggest cities.

In a great effort, 90% of China nationals have been vaccinated with the borders closed to curtail the spread of the deadly COVID variant.

The reported cases have now weakened the zero-tolerance strategy of President Xi Jinping and left the country in a panic over a possible widespread as it happened in Shanghai

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Economy put under strain

Since Jinping introduced high measures against the variant, human costs are rising, with at least two people dying and two women reporting miscarriages; many have been barred from medical treatment by zealous enforcement of COVID-19 lockdown protocols.

The central bank cut its key interest rate after the economy posted its weakest quarter since the beginning of the pandemic, though this does not reduce the official daily figure of cases remains in the dozens, with zero deaths.

WB warns against stringent COVID policy

Meanwhile, the World Bank has warned China of the growing negative impact of the lockdown policy and last week slashed the country’s 2022 growth forecast, estimating growth of 5% this year, sharply down from last year’s 8.1%. Goldman Sachs has forecast China’s growth in 2022 at 4.5%

According to Citi, “the Omicron wave could drag down China’s GDP growth by 1 percentage point in the first quarter”.

The Chinese government has refused to review its policy as President Xi Jinping, the architect of the Zero COVID programme claims he can minimize the losses but the worsening situation in Shanghai suggests things getting out of his control.

Government blames policymakers

The government has criticized policymakers elsewhere, saying they have prioritised normality over human lives.

A recent editorial in the state-backed China Daily slammed the countries that have “succumbed to the notion of the survival of the fittest to justify their lack of fortitude and failures of governance.”

Source: Legit.ng