Pakistan Named Transit Hub for Global Drug Smuggling, Report

Afghanistan has been named as the prime source of opium supply to the world drug markets, with Pakistan labelled the transport hub with drug networks operating from the country using its drug routes to reach international markets.

According to a report by Islam Khabar alleging that the country grossly depends on the narcotic trade for sponsoring terror in India, Pakistan's geographical location has been helping in the drug transit.

While noting that Pakistan shares 2400 kilometres of "porous" border with Afghanistan, the report said that this has served as a link for the drug traffickers to reach the global market.

Alternative routes through borders

Islam Khabar said around 60 alternative drug routes are working through the Balochistan province alone, with major areas being Chaman, Noshki, Chagaghi, Dalbandeen, Panjgor, Turbat, Gawadar and Jeewani.

It said Pakistan’s political leaders and the armed forces have been two groups with competing interests.

“The political instability has only prolonged the drug trafficking in the country and Pakistan has been a standard example of how the drug economy thrives when there is a nexus between the drug lords operating in Pakistan and the politicians, and between the drug lords and the army,” the article said.

“Most of the time the drug lords enjoy immense political power. Both the politicians and the army rely on the support of the drug lords to pursue their political interests. It is common knowledge that no drug business can survive without the tacit support of a section of the armed forces in Pakistan.

“Majority of Afghan narcotics transited by road reach Punjab in India. On September 13, 2021, 3000 kg of heroin was seized in Gujarat’s Mundra port. On December 19, 2021, heroin worth 400 crores were seized, in the Indian waters off the Gujarat coast. In Punjab’s Ferozepur a huge amount of heroin was confiscated on December 26, 2021.”

