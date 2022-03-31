The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has begun disciplinary action against actor Will Smith after slapping comedian Chris Rock

The Academy would hold a vote on what action should be taken against Smith over the globally televised assault

A 15-days notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response have been provided to Smith

Will Smith refused to leave the Oscars ceremony after attacking comedian Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed Wednesday, March 30, as it began disciplinary action against the megastar.

Smith could face expulsion from the Academy for the open-handed slap, which came moments before the star of "King Richard" was handed the best actor award, an announcement greeted with cheers by the audience.

"While we would like to clarify that Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently," a statement said.

The Academy, the body that hands out the Oscars, said it would hold a vote on what action should be taken against Smith over the globally televised assault, which marred Hollywood's most important evening.

"The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr Will Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behaviour, and compromising the integrity of the Academy," the statement said.

"Mr Smith is being provided at least 15 days' notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Chris Rock's Boston performance on Wednesday night is sold out. Photo: Joseph Prezioso / AFP

Source: AFP

"At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct."

The group is under intense pressure to respond appropriately to the slap, which has dominated coverage of the glitzy awards and taken the spotlight from several notable firsts, including the mainly deaf cast of "CODA," who won the best picture.

Expulsion from the exclusive club is rare, but not unheard of: Harvey Weinstein was kicked out in 2017 after reports emerged of decades of s*xual assault.

Director Roman Polanski was expelled in 2019 after years of controversy about his 1978 conviction for the r*pe of a 13-year-old girl.

Neither man had their Oscar wins rescinded.

Joke

Attendees of the ceremony Sunday. March 27, watched agape as Smith stormed onstage and hit Rock, who had cracked a joke about his actress wife's closely cropped hairstyle.

Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia, a condition that causes her to lose hair.

Will Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock on Instagram, but the Academy remains under pressure to censure him. Photo: Angela WEISS, Robyn Beck / AFP/File

Source: AFP

The audience was initially unsure if the powerful slap was part of a skit until Smith shouted profanities from his seat.

Rock managed to keep the gala on track, but the atmosphere at the event had shifted unmistakably.

Less than half an hour later, when accepting the movie world's highest honour for an actor, Smith tearfully claimed: "Love will make you do crazy things."

The star of Men in Black and Aladdin subsequently apologized to Rock in an Instagram post, and Pinkett Smith posted on the platform that now was "a season for healing."

Rock, who has not spoken publicly since the episode, was due to perform to a sold-out crowd in Boston later Wednesday.

Tickets for the show were being advertised on secondary markets for hundreds of dollars above their face value.

Ticketing site TickPick said Monday it had sold more tickets for Rock's tour in the preceding 24 hours than in the whole previous month.

In its Wednesday statement, the Academy offered its apologies to Rock over the "deeply shocking, traumatic event."

"Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment," the Academy said.

"We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event."

'Traumatized'

Oscars' co-host Wanda Sykes, one of three women whose turn at the helm of the show has been widely praised, revealed Wednesday she felt physically sick after the attack and thought Smith should have been ejected.

(From L-R) Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes have been praised for their performances as hosts of the Oscars. Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP/File

Source: AFP

"It was sickening. It was absolutely -- I physically felt ill, and I'm still a little traumatized by it," she told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

"And for them to let (Smith) stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award, I was like, 'How gross is this?' This sends the wrong message.

"If you assault somebody, you get escorted out the building and that's it. But for them to let him continue, I thought it was gross," she said.

She also told DeGeneres that she had spoken to Rock after the show.

"The first thing he said is, 'I'm so sorry.' I was like, 'Why are you apologizing?' He was like, 'It was supposed to be your night.

"You and Amy (Schumer) and Regina (Hall) were doing such a great job. I'm so sorry this is now gonna be about this,'" Sykes said Rock told her.

Chris Rock's brother Tony rejects Will Smith's apology

The world may have moved on from the historical moment that actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock live on the Oscars stage, but Tony Rock has not.

Although Chris Rock has remained mum about the incident and the apology, his brother Tony has shared his thoughts on the issue, The Shaderoom reports.

According to the publication, Tony spoke about the incident during a question and answer session on Twitter.

The Couples' Night star responded to a fan who had asked him if he approved of Will Smith's apology to his brother. He simply responded: "No."

Source: AFP