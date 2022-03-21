Guatemalan anti-graft judge quits over 'pressure and threats'

Guatemalan authorities have been moving against anti-corruption judges in recent weeks. Photo: ORLANDO ESTRADA / AFP/File

Source: AFP

Guatemalan anti-corruption judge Erika Aifan said on Monday she had resigned out of fear for her life following "pressure and threats."

Local media said Aifan had fled to the United States.

"I have decided to present my resignation because I cannot count on sufficient protection for my life," Aifan said in a video shared on Twitter.

"I've seen huge criminal organizations and corruption structures at every level of the State from where I have faced the largest amount of pressure and threats against my independence and integrity," said Aifan.

The former judge was one of the recipients of the US State Department's International Women of Courage award last year.

Since 2019, Aifan had benefited from precautionary protection measures ordered by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights due to the harassment and threats against her.

But she said she no longer had faith that she would be safe.

Her resignation comes after five anti-corruption judges were arrested in recent weeks and accused of abuse of authority and obstruction of justice.

Aifan was herself facing a bid to strip her of the legal immunity she enjoyed as a judge.

The arrests of other anti-corruption judges were ordered by the Public Ministry, headed by Consuelo Porras, who is included on a US list of "corrupt actors."

Four of the arrested judges were members of the country's Special Prosecutor's Office Against Impunity (FECI) while the fifth was from the now defunct UN-backed International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG).

"The political and criminal networks that are affected by advances in the judiciary have decided once again to coopt the institutions and persecute those of us who dared to fight against impunity," said Aifan.

