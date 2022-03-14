Fox News correspondent injured in Ukraine

A correspondent for Fox News has been injured in Ukraine, the US television network said. Photo: Kevin Hagen / GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images via AFP/File

Source: AFP

A correspondent for Fox News was injured and hospitalized on Monday while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US television network said.

Benjamin Hall, a Briton who covers the State Department for Fox News, was injured while "newsgathering outside of Kyiv," Fox News said in a statement.

"We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information," it said.

Irina Venediktova, Ukraine's prosecutor general, said in a Facebook post that a British journalist had received shrapnel wounds to both legs.

She did not identify the journalist but posted a picture of a US congressional press pass belonging to a Fox News reporter.

In a statement, the State Department Correspondents' Association said it was "horrified to learn that our fellow correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured as he covered the Ukraine war."

"We know Ben for his warmth, good humor and utmost professionalism," it said. "We wish Ben a quick recovery and call for utmost efforts to protect journalists who are providing an invaluable service through their coverage in Ukraine."

On Sunday, a US journalist was shot dead and another wounded in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv that has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project about global refugee issues, the media outlet said.

The International Federation of Journalists identified the wounded journalist as American photographer Juan Arredondo.

A Ukrainian who had been in the same car as the Americans was also wounded, according to a medic at the scene.

