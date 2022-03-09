Russia's war in Ukraine: Latest developments

A man walks between houses destroyed during air strikes on the central Ukranian city of Bila Tserkva. Photo: Aris Messinis / AFP

Source: AFP

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine:

Fear of Kyiv siege

Fears are mounting the capital will be encircled, with AFP seeing Russian troops pressing closer as an orchestra played Europe's anthem "Ode to Joy" in Kyiv's central square to boost morale.

Children's hospital hit

A Russian air strike severely damages a children's hospital in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, injuring 17, according to preliminary figures.

Chernobyl power cut 'not critical'

Power is entirely cut to the Chernobyl power plant, site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986.

The UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, warns the plant, now in Russian hands, is no longer transmitting data but says it sees no "critical impact on safety".

12-hour ceasefire

Moscow and Kyiv agree a 12-hour ceasefire to allow civilians to flee five badly battered areas including around the capital, with 5,000 making it out of Sumy near the Russian border.

Others hope to escape what the Red Cross calls the "apocalyptic" situation in Mariupol, which has been without water and power for nine days.

10 dead in Russian attack

At least 10 people are killed after Russian military "opened fire" on homes and other buildings in the eastern Ukrainian town of Severodonetsk, a local official says.

'Economic war' on Russia

Moscow accuses Washington of "declaring economic war" after the United States bans Russian oil imports, with Britain saying it will do the same by the end of this year, and the European Union slashing gas imports by two-thirds.

Britain calls on the entire G7 to ban Russia oil imports.

Patriot missiles

The United States has deployed two new Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries in Poland, in keeping with commitments to defend its NATO allies, a senior Pentagon official says.

But no fighter jets, says US

Fearing a wider conflict, the Pentagon rejects a Polish offer to deliver its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to a US base in Germany, to be eventually handed over to Ukraine.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky pleads, "Look, we're at war! Send us the planes."

And $14bn in aid

US lawmakers are voting on a $14-billion aid package for Ukraine with Canada pledging more military equipment.

Turkey talks

Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers will hold face-to-face talks in southern Turkey on Thursday in the first high-level contact since the invasion.

EU targets more oligarchs

The EU adds 14 more Kremlin-linked Russian oligarchs and more than 146 senators to its sanctions blacklist, tightens controls on cryptocurrency transfers and targets Russia's maritime sector over the war in Ukraine.

Britain impounds a private jet reportedly linked to Russian oligarch Eugene Shvidler.

Russia default 'imminent'

Ratings agency Fitch downgrades Russia's sovereign debt rating again, saying a default is "imminent".

Russia admits to conscripts

The Russian army admits for the first time that conscripts are taking part in Moscow's military advance in Ukraine, after Putin vowed only professional soldiers were there.

2.15 million flee

The UN says 143,000 fled Ukraine in the last 24 hours, with the total number of refugees topping 2.15 million -- and more than half of those in Poland.

Oil falls, stocks surge

Oil prices tumble while US and European stocks surge after days of market turmoil over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

