Senegal has reportedly relocated the AFCON trophy to a military base in Dakar on March 19

The move comes in the wake of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to declare Morocco champions of the 35th edition

Senegal could file an appeal against CAF’s ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport as controversy deepens

Senegal’s men’s national team has sparked major reactions on social media after the Teranga Lions reportedly moved the AFCON trophy to a military base.

The development comes in the wake of the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) controversial decision to strip the West African nation of their 2025 title and award it to Morocco on March 18.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw moves the AFCON 2025 trophy to a military base in Dakar. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Senegal moves AFCON trophy to military base

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has reportedly relocated the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy to a military facility.

In a viral video circulating on X, the former international is seen holding the trophy while surrounded by military personnel, some of whom appeared eager to touch the silverware.

The Teranga Lions have also reportedly refused to return the trophy to CAF following the Appeal Board’s ruling in favour of Morocco’s Atlas Lions.

Watch the video on X:

Legit.ng compiled reactions from some fans following Senegal's move. Read them below:

@Phonomobile1 said:

"Senegal is absolutely right to keep that trophy safe! No one should be allowed to sn*tch what they earned on the pitch. Full military protection sends a clear message, CAF or anyone else cannot rewrite the results. Respect to Senegal for standing their ground and defending their victory. 🇸🇳🏆💪."

@NnayiLexon wrote:

"Senegal should nor return or release the trophy to Cameroon or CAF

"If CAF so desire to give trophy to Cameroon, they should produce new trophy for them."

@Willyrep added:

"As much as i feel agrieved for senegal and i feel they deserve it, this trouphy is only a symbol. If caf ask for it, it must be returned. Even if its not returned, it will makes no difference."

Senegal reportedly moves trophy to military base after CAF decision. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Why I ordered players of the pitch - Thiaw

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has explained why he told his players to leave the pitch during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco.

According to Footy Africa, Thiaw admitted that he never intended to defy the laws of the sport, but he reacted emotionally to protect his players during the incident.

The ex-international said:

“We had an outstanding tournament with a great organisation, which unfortunately came to a dramatic end. It was never my intention to go against the principles of the game I love so much. I was just trying to protect my players from injustice."

Thiaw surprisingly received massive support from African football fans, who have bemoaned the quality of the officiating at the tournament, which CAF President Patrice Motsepe acknowledged, per beIN SPORTS.

Senegal releases statement after CAF’s ruling

Legit.ng reported that Senegal published a statement after CAF stripped the Teranga Lions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title two months after winning it.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) rejects the ruling and will head to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to challenge the judgement.

Source: Legit.ng