Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired 25% of Spanish club UD Almeria, marking his first major step into club ownership

The Portugal legend joins a host of active footballers like Kylian Mbappe who have purchased clubs lately

Almeria aims to leverage Ronaldo’s involvement for growth in operations, branding, and international recognition

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially stepped into the world of football ownership, acquiring a 25% stake in UD Almeria, currently competing in Spain’s second division.

The Andalusian club sits third in the table, just two points off the top, with 15 rounds remaining.

Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired a 25% stake in UD Almería, who are third in Spain's Second Division. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

According to MARCA, the deal, announced through Ronaldo’s CR7 Sports Investments, a subsidiary of his company CR7 SA, reflects the 41-year-old star’s commitment to extending his influence in football beyond his playing career.

The acquisition confirms reports first published on May 16, 2025, hinting at Ronaldo joining Almeria’s ownership group after the Saudi investment takeover led by Mohamed Al-Khereiji.

While financial details have not been disclosed, both parties described the deal as a “strategic investment” aimed at long-term growth.

“For some time now I have had the ambition to contribute to football beyond the field,” Ronaldo said.

“UD Almeria is a Spanish club with a strong foundation and clear growth potential. I look forward to working with the team that leads it to support the club in its new phase of growth.”

Ronaldo returns to Spanish football as club owner

Ronaldo’s investment marks his return to Spanish football, though this time off the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival as co-owner comes a year after Almeria were taken over by a Saudi investment group led by Mohamed Al Khereiji. Photo by Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

The deal allows the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to influence club operations and development while leveraging his experience from top-tier European football.

UD Almeria, which recently joined the Saudi investment group, benefits from Ronaldo’s profile and international reputation, potentially attracting sponsorships.

Almeria’s president, Mohamed Al Khereiji, welcomed the Portugal captain’s entry into the club’s shareholding, Inside World Football reports.

The two have a long-standing professional relationship, which played a key role in Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr after his controversial Manchester United exit.

Khereiji’s influence and the new partnership are expected to propel Almeria into a new phase of growth both on and off the field.

This investment is also part of Ronaldo’s broader business vision as the former Real Madrid star had previously indicated a desire to own a football club and address structural issues in European football.

In December 2024, at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, Ronaldo stated that he would focus on improving internal structures in clubs if given ownership, a mission now in motion with Almeria.

A major milestone in Ronaldo’s career

Ronaldo’s move to club ownership represents a significant milestone in his post-playing career.

Through CR7 Sports Investments, the 41-year-old forward is now positioned to contribute strategically to the management and operational efficiency of a professional football club.

This involvement gives Ronaldo the chance to shape the club’s direction, youth development policies, and long-term competitiveness in Spanish football.

For UD Almeria, the Portuguese icon’s presence can enhance visibility in Europe and globally, drawing attention to both the club’s sporting achievements and commercial opportunities.

Mbappe sets record after buying French club

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Kylian Mbappe has become the majority owner of a professional football club at just 25 years old, acquiring a controlling stake in SM Caen.

Mbappe will invest nearly €20 million (£17m/$22m) to secure the majority of shares in Caen and will share ownership with Pierre-Antoine Capton, chairman of the supervisory board, who holds the remaining shares.

Source: Legit.ng