Former Real Madrid star Emmanuel Adebayor has named the team primed to win the 2025/26 Premier League title.

The 2008 CAF Player of the Year gave his verdict after Arsenal defeated Tottenham 4-1 at White Hart Lane on Sunday, February 22.

Eberechi Eze scores a brace for Arsenal in their 4-1 win over Tottenham at White Hart Lane in London. Photo by: Mike Hewitt.

In the 32nd minute, Eberechi Eze gave the Gunners the lead, before Randal Kolo grabbed the equaliser two minutes later.

Three minutes into the second half, former Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres gave Arsenal the lead, before Eze increased the tally in the 61st minute.

The Swedish forward wrapped up a valuable victory in the 90+4 minutes for the visitors.

The Gunners ended a two-match winless run and moved five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Adebayor tips Man City

Former Monaco star Emmanuel Adebayor believes that Manchester City will win the 2025/26 Premier League title.

In a viral tweet on X, the Togolese legend explained that it would be difficult for Mikel Arteta to win their remaining fixtures. He said:

"I have looked at the next fixtures for both Arsenal and City. I think City will win the league."

The Gunners will face Chelsea, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Everton, and Manchester City in their upcoming matches, per Live Scores.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following Adebayor's predictions. Read them below:

@ArsenalFreake said:

"Adebayor is still hating man.., fixtures are the same from the start🤪."

@TitusAugustin15 wrote:

"That’s a strong possibility.

"It will hot Arsenal fans more because is one of their legend that predict the outcome."

@zobaphi4 added:

"I’ve never seen an ex player hate his former club like Emmanuel Adebayor hates Arsenal. Every time he gets the mic, it's negativity.😭😭"

Former Real Madrid star Emmanuel Adebayor believes Manchester City will win the 2025/26 Premier League title over Arsenal. Photo by: Michael Regan.

@tmofficially said:

"Arsenal could still win the league as long as they keep winning and putting City under More pressure. If City looses and draw a game in the next four matches, they will be 7 or 9 points behind."

Why I hate Arsenal - Adebayor

Former Metz forward Emmanuel Adebayor explained why he dislikes Arsenal, where he spent three seasons.

According to Football London, the 41-year-old said former manager Arsene Wenger denied him an opportunity to fight for a place in the squad.

Adebayor stressed that Wenger told him that he won't play any match if he decides to stay back at the club. He said:

"I had a meeting with Arsene Wenger in his office when he told me I had to leave because he doesn't see my future any more in Arsenal."

