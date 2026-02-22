Fabio Capello says Gleison Bremer’s return is vital to stopping Victor Osimhen in the Champions League second leg

Juventus trail Galatasaray 5-2 and must win by at least three goals to stay in the Champions League

Osimhen’s movement and work rate caused major problems in the first leg even though he didn't score

Victor Osimhen may not have scored in Istanbul, but the Nigerian forward’s influence still shaped the tie.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League second leg, former England and Juventus coach Fabio Capello has pointed to one solution for stopping the 27-year-old forward, and that is by getting Gleison Bremer back on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

Victor Osimhen is among the leading goalscorers in the UEFA Champions League this season with six goals. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

Juventus host Galatasaray at the Allianz Stadium needing a minor miracle.

The first leg ended 5-2 in favour of the Turkish champions, leaving the Serie A side with no choice but to chase at least three goals or bow out of the competition.

Galatasaray’s attacking display in Istanbul owed much to Osimhen’s constant pressure.

While others supplied the goals, the Nigerian striker’s off-the-ball runs stretched Juventus across the pitch and opened lanes for Yunus Akgün, Noa Lang and Davinson Sánchez to exploit, much to the admiration of Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero.

According to Opta, Osimhen also recorded two assists, but his value went beyond the numbers.

The 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner forced rushed clearances, drew defenders out of shape and unsettled a Juventus back line that never looked comfortable once he found space to run into.

Juventus struggled most after Bremer was forced off with an injury in the 34th minute. From that point, the defensive structure loosened, and Galatasaray’s pace began to bite.

Capello’s focus on Bremer’s return

According to La Gazzetta, Capello believes that moment changed the match. In his view, Juventus only have a chance if Bremer starts and finishes the return leg.

Ex-England manager Fabio Capello has sent a note of caution to Juventus about Victor Osimhen before the UCL second leg in Turin. Photo by Mondadori Portfolio

Source: Getty Images

“Bremer’s return is crucial. He is the main counter to Osimhen and to Barış Alper Yılmaz’s speed in open spaces. What happened after Bremer came off in the first match is clear. Barış Alper forced many yellow cards and the defence struggled.”

The former Juve boss sees Bremer’s physical presence as the key factor.

The Brazilian defender is comfortable stepping out to engage strikers early, which could limit Osimhen’s ability to turn and drive at goal.

Without that direct confrontation, Juventus risk giving the Galatasaray forward too much room to dictate play again.

Bremer vs Osimhen duel could decide the tie

Bremer is expected to be fit after his injury proved minor, but the task ahead remains difficult.

Osimhen has already shown he can control a match without scoring, and his understanding with Barış Alper Yılmaz offers Galatasaray a fast route from defence to attack.

For Juventus, the equation is simple. They must score and they must defend better.

That makes the Osimhen-Bremer duel central to the outcome. If Bremer contains the Nigerian striker, Juventus may finally build pressure higher up the pitch.

If Osimhen slips free again, the Champions League playoff second leg could be settled long before the final whistle.

Osimhen hailed as Europe’s most-feared striker

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Olympique de Marseille defender Ronald Zubar has described Victor Osimhen as one of the most feared strikers in Europe.

Osimhen inspired Galatasaray to a domestic double in the 2024/25 season, finishing as top scorer despite being on loan from Napoli.

Source: Legit.ng